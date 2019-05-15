Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Nuckolls Baker. View Sign Service Information Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory 134 N Us Highway 441 Lady Lake , FL 32159 (352)-753-4444 Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Nuckolls Baker died peacefully on May 9, 2019 at 10:53 p.m. at her home in Lady Lake, FL of natural causes. Carolyn was 84 years old and suffered from Alzheimer's for the last few years of her life. She had been cared for, visited and comforted by her family during this period.

Carolyn was born January 31, 1935 in Cumming, GA. She was the first child of Herbert Duncan "Dobby" Nuckolls and Bernice Bagby Nuckolls.

Carolyn grew up in Forsyth County and attended Cumming High School where she played basketball and was the senior class president, class of 1953. Carolyn later attended the University of Georgia where she majored in zoology and met her husband William Paul Baker, Jr. of Atlanta.

After graduation and settling in Atlanta, Carolyn went to work for the United States Government as a research microbiologist at the Center for Disease Control. There she worked, wrote research papers and helped trained medical students, many of whom remained friends of hers long after they moved on with their careers. Upon retirement, Carolyn returned to her family's property on Nuckolls Road in Cumming and kept herself busy researching the genealogy of the Nuckolls/Bagby families, was active in the Cumming historical society, entertaining and spending time with family.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Duncan Nuckolls, Bernice Bagby Nuckolls, and her sister, Madge Nuckolls Matthews. Carolyn is survived by her brother, Thomas D. Nuckolls; her devoted husband of 62 years, William Paul Baker, Jr.; and her daughter and son-in-law, Karen Baker Egert and James Lawrence Egert. Carolyn is also survived by nieces and nephews, Vincent K. & Kimberly Matthews, Anthony D. & Ginger Matthews, Jeffrey & Linda Nuckolls and Bonnie N. & Ryan Baty; great nieces and nephews, Zachary Matthews, Katherine Matthews, Carolyn Matthews, Isabella Matthews, Anna Grace Baty and John T Baty; brother-in-law, Jimmy K. "Doc" Matthews; and sister-in-law, Helen G. Nuckolls.

At Carolyn's request, there will be no memorial service and her body cremated. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Cornerstone Hospice.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to Stan and Keisha Gist, owners of At Home Care Assisted Living of Lady Lake, FL for the dedicated and loving care provided to Carolyn in the last years of her life.

