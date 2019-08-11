Carolyn Westbo Vacca, age 71, of Cumming, died on August 6, 2019 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. Born on April 4, 1948 in Staten Island, NY, Carolyn attended Curtis High School and Eastern Connecticut State University with a Bachelor's Degree in English before becoming a teacher. She married Saverio "Sam" Vacca on July 29, 1972. They raised 3 children moving from Staten Island, NY to Howell, NJ in 1982. Carolyn was actively involved and served as an Elder in the First Presbyterian Church of Freehold, NJ. She enjoyed reading, sewing and gardening. In 2009, Carolyn moved to Cumming, Georgia where she continued to reside in close proximity to her children and grandchildren. During her time in Georgia, Carolyn was actively involved in her community including serving as a board member on the Hampton Golf Village HOA as well as an Elder at Deer Creek Shores Presbyterian Church.
Carolyn is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 47 years, Sam Vacca and her three children: daughter, Adrienne Colegrove and her husband, Jarred, and their two children, Brayden and Rhyan; her son, Sam Vacca, Jr. and his wife, Kristin, and their two children, Raleigh and Aili; her son, Stuart Vacca, and his four children, Thomas, Michael, Harrison and Emma. Carolyn is also survived by her beloved brother, Warren Westbo and his wife, Veronica, as well as a number of other family and close friends that were blessed by Carolyn's kind and generous spirit. Carolyn was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth Westbo Buckley.
Carolyn was a devoted wife, mother and friend to all. Her nurturing spirit will be remembered always. Please join Carolyn's family in celebrating her life and memory. Viewings will be held from 2-4 p.m and 6-8 p.m on August 9, 2019 at McDonald & Son Funeral Home in Cumming, Georgia. Church services will take place on August 10, 2019 at 11 am at Deer Creek Shores Presbyterian Church in Cumming, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Carolyn's memory to Deer Creek Shores Presbyterian Church, 7620 Lanier Drive, Cumming, GA 30041.
Forsyth County News
August 11, 2019
