Service Information

Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming , GA 30040
(770)-887-2388

Visitation
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
Cumming , GA

Funeral service
1:30 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
Cumming , GA



Cathy is survived by her siblings, Caroline Gilbreth Holley (Steve) of Milton, GA, Barbara Gilbreth Rossow (Raleigh) of Charlotte, NC, Craig Howard Metzler (Linda) of Mooresville, NC, Beverly Metzler Tifft (Steve) of Lancaster, PA, Bradford Carl Metzler (Judi) of Malaga, Spain, and many nieces and nephews. Cathy is preceded in death by her mother, Jean Herriott Gilbreth, and her father, Joseph Hiram Gilbreth, both of Cumming, GA.

Cathy was born on March 21, 1960, in Morristown, NJ, and attended school in Ft. Washington, PA, and Middletown, NJ. After moving to Birmingham, AL, she attended the United Cerebral Palsy of Birmingham sheltered workshop and appeared on TV as part of their annual fundraising telethon. Through UCP, Cathy gained employment at Arby's in Vestavia Hills, where she worked for ten years as their dining room hostess. Cathy moved to Cumming, GA, with her parents, and, following their deaths, moved to a group home in Alpharetta, GA, managed by enAble of Georgia, now known as InCommunity. She also attended their day program for many years. Cathy enjoyed Christmas music all year long, playing cribbage and solitaire, eating out, bowling, playing softball, and playing bingo. Cathy loved life, laughter, and virtually everyone she met.

The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. at Ingram Funeral Home on Friday, July 5. Services will begin at 1:30 p.m., followed by interment at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Cathy's life. Donations may be sent to InCommunity Roswell, 1200 Old Ellis Rd., Roswell, GA, 30076, or Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care of Georgia, 8013 Majors Rd., Cumming, GA 30041.

Condolences may be made at

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.

