Charles B. "Chuck" McBride, 68, of Cumming passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. Chuck was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a kind friend who never met a stranger. An avid sportsman, Chuck was active in the Forsyth County Parks and Recreation athletic leagues and served as Statistician for North Forsyth High School Football and Basketball teams. Chuck was also a skilled carpenter who loved woodworking, camping and traveling. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy serving in Vietnam.Survivors include his wife, Pam McBride; his children, Austin Cherry, Lindsay (Jason) Sutton, Michelle (Amos) Gaines, Jessica (Sean) Rhodes; grandchildren, Victoria, Kaitlyn, Teagan, Declan, Kadence, Brennen, Knox, Gennady, Savannah and Graham; mother-in-law, Ethel Jacobs; his beloved beagle, Buster and several nieces and nephews.Memorial services were held Sunday, October 27, at 6:00 p.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Scott Gilbert officiating.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the North Forsyth High School Basketball and Football Booster Clubs or www.gf.me/u/v9iwc7.