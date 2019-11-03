Charles B. "Chuck" McBride, 68, of Cumming passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. Chuck was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a kind friend who never met a stranger. An avid sportsman, Chuck was active in the Forsyth County Parks and Recreation athletic leagues and served as Statistician for North Forsyth High School Football and Basketball teams. Chuck was also a skilled carpenter who loved woodworking, camping and traveling. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy serving in Vietnam.
Survivors include his wife, Pam McBride; his children, Austin Cherry, Lindsay (Jason) Sutton, Michelle (Amos) Gaines, Jessica (Sean) Rhodes; grandchildren, Victoria, Kaitlyn, Teagan, Declan, Kadence, Brennen, Knox, Gennady, Savannah and Graham; mother-in-law, Ethel Jacobs; his beloved beagle, Buster and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services were held Sunday, October 27, at 6:00 p.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Scott Gilbert officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the North Forsyth High School Basketball and Football Booster Clubs or www.gf.me/u/v9iwc7.
Published in Forsyth County News on Nov. 3, 2019