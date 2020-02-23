Charles Edward Counts, age 89, of Cumming, died on Feb. 16, 2020. A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Mr. Counts was a recipient of the Purple Heart. Following his military service, Charles was a Supervisor in the Laboratory at Mercy Memorial Hospital. Mr. Counts served on the Board of Education for the Jefferson Schools and was a member of the Roseville Masonic Lodge #222 and a Rotarian. He is preceded in death by his wife, Alice J. Counts. Survivors include his children, Michael (Deborah G.) Counts of Sterling Heights, MI, Patty (Bob) Hern of Cumming, Chuck (Joni) Counts of Cumming and Stewart Counts of Las Vegas, NV; 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; along with many other loving relatives and friends. A service remembering the lives of Mr. and Mrs. Counts will be held at 2 p.m. on March 1, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Inurnment will be at 1:30 p.m. on March 2, at Georgia National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, March 1, the hour prior to the service. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Feb. 23, 2020