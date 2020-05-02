Charles "Loyal" Wilson
Charles "Loyal" Wilson, 74 of Dawsonville, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Loyal had a true love of NASCAR racing and all things associated with it. He spent many years as a NASCAR driver, spotter and assisted many teams in the pit crew area. It was his true passion. He also enjoyed buying and selling property. Mr. Loyal was a kind and gentle man who would give you the shirt off his back. He served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jody and Grace Wilson and daughter, Lori Waters.
Loyal is survived by his son, Chance L. Wilson and Sheena Law; loving friend, Virginia Hubbard; sister, Melbree Edmondson and numerous other family members and friends also survive.
Due to the world's health concerns today a private graveside service will be held.
The family will hold a memorial service to celebrate Mr. Loyal at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Loyal's memory to Children International, https://www.children.org/make-a-difference/donate.
SouthCare Cremation & Funeral Society is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.

Published in Forsyth County News on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
