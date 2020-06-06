Charles R. Raner
Charles R. Raner, 73, of Alpharetta, died on June 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Peggy Raner and his son Robert Raner.
A private graveside service was previously held at Greenlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum in Roswell.
Roswell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
June 6, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.
