Mr. Charles Thurman Green, age 72, of Rosedale Street, Toccoa died on Dec. 18, 2019 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. A son of the late Roy Thurman and Nellie Hughes Green, he was born August 30, 1947 in Forsyth County, Georgia having lived in Toccoa for the last 20 years. He was a truck driver with Jerry Powell Trucking and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Lynn Green and by a step-son, Joey Turner. Survivors include his wife of the home, Tracey Henderson Green; daughter, Julie Fransworth of Winder, Georgia; son, Mike Green of Hancock County, Georgia; step-daughters, Toshia Cochran of Toccoa and Brandi Nations of White County, Georgia; step-son, Gary Mooney of Toccoa; brother, Harold Green of Cumming, Georgia.
Funeral services were Dec. 22, 2019 at 5 p.m. in the Hillcrest Chapel of the Acree-Davis Funeral Home with The Reverend Nathan Roper and The Reverend Larry Vaughn officiating. Acree-Davis Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Charles Thurman Green.
Obituary submitted by Zeliah Samples Martin and Adrian Luther Samples.
Published in Forsyth County News on Jan. 8, 2020