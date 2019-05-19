Charline Gail (Mull) Almquist was born on January 21, 1933 and died on May 16, 2019 after an extended illness. Gail was a resident of Cumming, GA at the time of her passing. Gail was born and raised in Alexandria, IN. She graduated from Ball State University in 1955 with a Bachelors in Elementary Education. Gail began teaching first grade and married her high school sweetheart in 1955.
Gail is preceded in death by her parents, W. Ernest Mull and Nellie C. Carver, and her great grandson, Alexander Wetmore.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Donald J. Almquist, and their children, Greg (Mary) Almquist of Woodstock, GA, and Tracy (Jim) Richard of Noblesville, IN. They also have four grandchildren, Anne (Doug) Wetmore, John (Taylor) Almquist, Joe (Victoria) Richard, and Jack Richard. Their great grandchildren are William Wetmore and Lily Almquist.
In lieu of flowers, she asked that you might consider a donation to support kidney patients and programs at: www.kidneyfund.org
Visitation in Georgia was held from 12 – 3 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 1 p.m., on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory, at 150 Sawnee. Drive, Cumming, Georgia 30040.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on May 19, 2019