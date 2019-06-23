It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved 17 year old son, Chase Aring, on June 17, 2019. It was completely unexpected and shocked everyone who knew him. Chase brought so much love and joy into our lives and those around him.
Chase loved anything to do with planes, especially building and flying remote control planes. He also enjoyed playing video games, fishing, and loved animals. Chase's passion in life was to follow his Daddy's footsteps and become a pilot. His favorite holidays were Christmas and Halloween. He was a sweet and loving boy-and will be greatly missed. Chase was also a member of Browns Bridge Church in Cumming, Georgia.
Chase will be missed everyday by his father, Jeff Aring; and stepmother, Amberly; brothers, Bryce and Grant; and stepsisters, Maggie and Ansley, all of Cumming. He leaves behind heartbroken aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, and friends.
He is now at rest in God's arms and will continue to stay with us in all of our memories.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP.org), or the Humane Society of Forsyth County (ForsythPets.org).
