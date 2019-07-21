Cheri Beth Davis, age 55, of Gainesville, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Cheri was born March 7, 1964 in Hanford, CA to Jack & Cheryl Carter. She was the director of Cornerstone Schools in Cumming.
Survivors include, parents, Jack & Cheryl Carter; son & daughter in law, Kristopher & Hannah Davis; daughter & son in law, Rebecca & Shaun Hartsell; brothers, Ryan Carter, Ron Carter & Mark Medina; and sisters, Jacki Kleven & Casey West.
Celebration of life services will be 2-3 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Cornerstone School Gym Building 4888 Browns Bridge Rd. Cumming, GA 30041.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Homeless Pets Foundation, Angels Among Us Pet Rescue or the American Diabetes Foundation.
