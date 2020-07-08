Christine Anne Scutt, age 54, of Cumming, died on Monday, June 29, 2020. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend. The three most important things in her life were God, family/friends, and being a preschool teacher for over 20 years.
She is survived by her husband, Timothy Scutt; daughter, Jessica (Trevor) Catrett; son, Craig Scutt; one grandson, Hunter Catrett, and a new grandchild arriving next January; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
Memorial services for Christine will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020, preceded by visitation for family and friends beginning at 5 p.m. at Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory in Cumming.
A second memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Union Primitive Baptist Church, 335 Cox Road, Roswell. Family and friends welcome.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to Cumming First United Methodist Church Preschool at P.O. Box 2725, Cumming, GA 30028, cfumcpreschool@bellsouth.net
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
