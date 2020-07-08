1/
Christine Anne Scutt
Christine Anne Scutt, age 54, of Cumming, died on Monday, June 29, 2020. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend. The three most important things in her life were God, family/friends, and being a preschool teacher for over 20 years.
She is survived by her husband, Timothy Scutt; daughter, Jessica (Trevor) Catrett; son, Craig Scutt; one grandson, Hunter Catrett, and a new grandchild arriving next January; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
Memorial services for Christine will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020, preceded by visitation for family and friends beginning at 5 p.m. at Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory in Cumming.
A second memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Union Primitive Baptist Church, 335 Cox Road, Roswell. Family and friends welcome.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to Cumming First United Methodist Church Preschool at P.O. Box 2725, Cumming, GA 30028, cfumcpreschool@bellsouth.net
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
July 8, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Service
07:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
July 7, 2020
Tim and family, please accept my sincere condolences. I remember the great time we had that year you guys came up to DC to see Jim and Kathie and we all went out on a party boat on the Potomac to watch the July 4th fireworks.

Dave Liggera, Jim and Kathie's cousin
David Liggera
Friend
