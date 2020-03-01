Clarence Edwin "Luke" Bolton, age 87, a lifelong resident of Forsyth County died on Feb. 24, 2020. Luke was retired from Tyson Foods and became known as "Luke the Lawnmower Man' for his talents in repairing lawn equipment. He loved traveling, especially in the mountains and was a member of Harmony Grove Baptist Church. Luke is preceded in death by his daughter, Sheila Dawn Bolton; granddaughter, Chrissy Bolton; sister, Mildred Allison; and a brother, Harley Bolton. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Betty Sue Bolton of Cumming; children and their spouses, Christopher Thomas and Sheila Bolton of Loganville, Marcus Todd and Tonia Bolton of Charleston, WV, Anita Susan and Marcus Frady of Cumming; grandchildren, Madison Dawn Tweedell, Tiffany Bolton, Joel Bolton, and Parker Bolton; 6 great grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marty and Jim Strutton, Betty and Norris Buice; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Feb. 29, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ruel Martin and Rev. Tim Biddy officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4-8 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Mar. 1, 2020