Conrad Loran Johnson, age 90, of Alpharetta, GA., died on May 2, 2019. Loran was an U.S. Army veteran of Korea. He loved going fishing, taking shortcuts through the mountains and chauffeuring all his littles around on the golf cart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gart and Ruby Johnson; his brothers, Lamar and Bobby Johnson; and his canine companion, "CoCo".
He is survived by his children, Steve Johnson, Sheryle Pirkle, Sharon (Gene) Bagby; grandchildren, Stephen Johnson, Jr., Courtney Johnson, Katie Johnson, Corey (Jessica) Bagby, Shelley (Stephen) Pritchett, Jordan Bagby, canine companion "Emma"; great grandchildren, Peyton Bagby, Sadie Pritchett, Stella Pritchett; brothers, Jimmy and William Woodcock; his sister in law, Sue Johnson; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Pritchett officiating. Interment in Sawnee View Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on May 8, 2019