Cora Lee Martin, 93, a native of Forsyth County passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, following a short period of declining health. Cora Lee was the oldest living member of Silver Shoals Baptist Church where she went every Sunday to both Sunday school and church until just a few months ago. She always made sure that her children knew that being in church was an important part of her life. Cora Lee was a proud woman who always dressed up whenever she went anywhere. Everything she did in life was for her kids and grandkids, whom she loved dearly.
Cora Lee was a true country lady at heart, spending many Saturday nights cooking supper for any of her children that would show up to eat. She cooked country vegetables for church dinners and reunions. She made some of the best fried apple pies and, in years past, she would pick strawberries and blackberries for making jams and jellies. Back in the day, Cora Lee owned a milk cow that she would milk twice a day to have freshly churned buttermilk. To the day she passed away, cornbread and buttermilk were her favorite foods. Her favorite hobby was cracking walnuts to make walnut cakes and pies. Cora Lee was also known for her fruitcakes that she made every Christmas. She was a huge Elvis fan, traveling every year to visit Graceland and Tupelo, Miss. In her later years, she enjoyed going to special gospel concerts and certainly had her favorites. You would have to search long and hard to find someone that could even come close to being the kind of Mama she was.
Cora Lee is preceded in death by her husband, John C. Martin; grandson, Jeremy Shawn Carnes; father, Major Lawrence "Sogum" Crow; mother, Damie Mae Caine Lingerfelt; paternal grandparents, Meredith and Rosie (Bruce) Crow; maternal grandparents, Richard H. and Missouria A. (Jones) Caine; brothers, Roy Brice Caine, Clyde Hoyt Lingerfelt, James "Jake" Lingerfelt, Dan Lingerfelt, Paul Lingerfelt; sister, Easter Mae "Susie" Lingerfelt Martin.
Survivors includer her children, Dian and Billy Burt, Wanda and Marc Hastings, Rene and John Dockery, Gail and Cleveland Carnes, Denise and Phong Nguyen, Roger and Natalie Martin, all of Gainesville; grandchildren, Roxanne and Bart Brannon, William and Kimi Burt, Craig Hastings, Brett and Megan Hastings, Jeff and Amy Dockery, Krystle and David Pugh, Brandon Nguyen, Justin and Kory Nguyen, Kristen Nguyen, Josh Martin, Jordan Martin, Dana Dockery; great grandchildren, Carrie Brannon, Cadie Brannon, Jesse Burt, Shannon Burt, Mary Burt, Seth Burt, Ethan Pugh, Kaylee Pugh, Brandon Dixon, Cody Dixon, Bailey Nielson-Edwards Nguyen, Miles Nguyen; great great grandchild, Georgia Brannon; brothers and sisters-in-law, William "Bill" and Janet Lingerfelt, Grady Lee "Buck" and Ernestine Lingerfelt; sister, Ovilene "Ovie" Lingerfelt Elzey Allen. A number of nieces, nephews, other family members, church family and friends also survive.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 7, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Greg Rawlins, Mark Akins and Eric Watson officiating. Interment followed at Sawnee View Gardens. Her grandsons will have the honor of serving as pallbearers: William Burt, Craig Hastings, Brett Hastings, Jeff Dockery, Brandon Nguyen, Justin Nguyen, Josh Martin. Honorary pallbearer will be Jeremy Carnes.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
July 8, 2020