Coralette McGilvray "Corky" Evans died on July 13, 2019. Corky was born on May 25, 1934 in Miami, FL. She was a charismatic woman of integrity and strength. She was devoted to her husband of almost 56 years and her family. She is survived by: brother, William Chandler McGilvray; daughters, Annulette Evans Bolton and husband, Gregory A. Bolton, Stacy Evans Ganas and husband, Robert Steven Ganas; grandchildren, Sarah Annulette Ferlin and husband, Aaron Ferlin, Kathryn Evans Bolton, John Preston Ganas, Rachael Taylor Ganas; and niece, Camille McGilvray. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Raymond Evans, Jr.; her parents, William Samuel McGilvray and Annulette Chandler McGilvray; and brother, William Samuel McGilvray, Jr. Memorial Services will be held in Dallas, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) alzfdn.org. Please include her name with your memorial gift.
Published in Forsyth County News on July 19, 2019