Dale Earlene Rappenecker, age 77, of Cumming, died on Nov. 1, 2019. She was born in 1942, to the late Gerard and Fannie Mae Renouf. Dale was a true crafter and enjoyed working with her hands. She sewed, made various crafts, and took care of her cats. While Dale had many hobbies, her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her loving family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She will be missed dearly. She was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Cumming. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son-in-law, Doug Bell. Dale is survived by her loving husband, Dennis Rappenecker; children, Shawn Bell, Chris Rappenecker, and Brandon Rappenencker; grandchildren, Audra, Austin, Kyle, Erika, and Katie; 5 great grandchildren; and brother, Nelson Renouf; along with many other loving relatives and friends. A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2019 at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Cumming. Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Nov. 3, 2019