After a life full of love and laughter, Dan Henry Barkhouser, age 80, of Cumming, died surrounded by his family Thursday, May 28, 2020. Born in 1939 to the late Loren and Helen Barkhouser in Norfolk, Va., Dan was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Barkhouser. After growing up in Staunton, Va., Dan attended Hampden-Sydney College and graduated from Bridgewater College with a bachelor's in business where he met his loving wife, Judy, and was married for over 52 years.
As a teenager, Dan started his career in his father's Ford dealership in Staunton, Va., and continued a lifelong career in the car business in the Atlanta area. Dan retired in 2013 after nearly 30 years as Comptroller at Billy Howell Ford Lincoln in Cumming. Dan was well known within the automobile industry for his honesty, work ethic and integrity.
Dan enjoyed playing cards, attending a variety of automobile races, and after retirement, Dan found pleasure driving the tram at Gibbs Gardens and helping at the election polls. Dan was a lover of history, particularly the World War II era, and joined the military during the Vietnam War where he lost most of his hearing disposing of a live grenade during a training exercise.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Barkhouser; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa (Michael) Flanagan and their children, Evangeline and Brennan Flanagan; daughter and son-in-law Dana (Ryan) Daniel and their children, Zack, Henry and Leah.
Dan was beloved by many, able to run into friends in the most unlikely of places and making new ones everywhere he went. His family is keenly aware of what a special person he was, and he will be sorely missed.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, May 30, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Alpharetta. Dan will be laid to rest in June 2020 at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Forsyth County News
June 3, 2020
Forsyth County News
June 3, 2020
Published in Forsyth County News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.