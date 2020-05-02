Daniel William Dudgeon, 20, of Suwanee, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Daniel was a mischievous, gifted, beautiful young man. Like so many with depression, he was a blessing, light, and great friend and comforter to so many. Yet he could not find that comfort for himself. Daniel was an avid Georgia Bulldog and Atlanta Falcon fan, and his journey to organ donation touched thousands of people who followed his story.
Daniel is survived by his parents, Michael and Lori Dudgeon of Suwanee; brothers, Brandon Dudgeon, and Matthew Dudgeon both of Atlanta; grandparents, Jim and Annette Dudgeon of Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Buddy and Doris Wyatt of Nashville, Tenn.; uncles and aunts, Brian and Carlye Dudgeon of Birmingham, Ala., John and Carolyn Gillette of Mount Juliet, Tenn., and Bill and Paula Bryant of Huntsville, Ala. Daniel also leaves behind seven cousins, Katie, Will, Maggie, Libby, Grant, John Brewer and J.R.
A private service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, May 3, 2020 and will be live streamed. This information will be updated with the link to the live stream once it is available.
Donations in Daniel's honor can be made at the Depression Research fund found at www.rememberingdaniel.net.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on May 2, 2020.