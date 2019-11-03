Guest Book View Sign Service Information McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming 150 Sawnee Drive Cumming , GA 30040 (770)-886-9899 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming 150 Sawnee Drive Cumming , GA 30040 View Map Calling hours 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming 150 Sawnee Drive Cumming , GA 30040 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Brookwood Baptist Church 2775 Brookwood Rd Cumming , GA View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Brookwood Baptist Church, 2775 Brookwood Rd Cumming , GA View Map Interment Sawnee View Memorial Gardens 1390 Dahlonega Hwy Cumming , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Though his life's journey ended too soon, Danny Alec Hansard packed a lot of living into his 73 years. Born to the late Wint and Syble Stripland Hansard, Danny lived all his life in and around Forsyth County. A natural born mechanic by trade, he worked at several industrial plants throughout the years, the last being Boyle-Midway, where he was an industrial line mechanic. In 1990, he, along with his wife and sister, opened and operated Klub Kids daycare center in South Forsyth. For 17 years kids in the community came to know, love, and most especially respect, "Mr. Danny". Since then he spent many hours working at his favorite place, "the shop", both for pleasure and livelihood. Danny always had time for people. He loved sharing his knowledge, experiences, jokes, and his love for Christ with both those he knew and those he was just meeting for the first time. He truly never met a stranger. He loved to fish, spending many hours in a bass boat on lakes throughout the state, most often outsmarting the fish. He also had a passion for "old cars" as he called them. He owned well over 50 different classic cars throughout the years, many of which he restored himself. Some of his most happy times were spent with his fellow classic car enthusiasts. But by far, his greatest joy and happiness was the time he spent with his wife of 54 years and the love of his life, Diane. A marriage and bond that only few are blessed enough to experience, Danny and Diane built a beautiful life together. The greatest legacy of their love will be their children and grandchildren, of whom they were and are so proud. After God, family was above all to Danny. In addition to his parents, Danny is preceded in death by his brother, Eddie Hansard, his sister-in-law Fairy Sue Padgett Gilbert, and his brothers-in-law Ronnie Padgett and Hugh Henderson. He is survived by his wife Diane Padgett Hansard; his children Tim & Angie Hansard and Terry & Stacy Hansard; his grandchildren Jake Hansard, Taylor Hansard Neville (Nathan), Dalton Hansard and Tate Hansard; his step-grandchildren Ryan Blocker (Brittany) and Taylor Blocker; his sister Sherry Hansard Farr (Jerry); his sisters-in-law Janice Padgett Henderson and Brenda Bobo Padgett; and his brothers-in-law Bobby Gilbert and Rickey Mullinax. The family will receive family and friends at McDonald and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 11:00a - 3:00p & 5:00p - 9:00p and on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 10:00a -1:00p. Funeral services will be at Brookwood Baptist Church on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00p with Rev. Tommy Weldy, Rev. Danny Bennett, and Rev. Scott Huskins officiating. Interment will be following the service at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Denmark Danes Dugout Club, Inc., 2460 Saxony Trace, Alpharetta, GA 30005 or PayPal to:

Scott Huskins Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.

Sign our online guestbook at



Forsyth County News

Danny Alec HansardThough his life's journey ended too soon, Danny Alec Hansard packed a lot of living into his 73 years. Born to the late Wint and Syble Stripland Hansard, Danny lived all his life in and around Forsyth County. A natural born mechanic by trade, he worked at several industrial plants throughout the years, the last being Boyle-Midway, where he was an industrial line mechanic. In 1990, he, along with his wife and sister, opened and operated Klub Kids daycare center in South Forsyth. For 17 years kids in the community came to know, love, and most especially respect, "Mr. Danny". Since then he spent many hours working at his favorite place, "the shop", both for pleasure and livelihood. Danny always had time for people. He loved sharing his knowledge, experiences, jokes, and his love for Christ with both those he knew and those he was just meeting for the first time. He truly never met a stranger. He loved to fish, spending many hours in a bass boat on lakes throughout the state, most often outsmarting the fish. He also had a passion for "old cars" as he called them. He owned well over 50 different classic cars throughout the years, many of which he restored himself. Some of his most happy times were spent with his fellow classic car enthusiasts. But by far, his greatest joy and happiness was the time he spent with his wife of 54 years and the love of his life, Diane. A marriage and bond that only few are blessed enough to experience, Danny and Diane built a beautiful life together. The greatest legacy of their love will be their children and grandchildren, of whom they were and are so proud. After God, family was above all to Danny. In addition to his parents, Danny is preceded in death by his brother, Eddie Hansard, his sister-in-law Fairy Sue Padgett Gilbert, and his brothers-in-law Ronnie Padgett and Hugh Henderson. He is survived by his wife Diane Padgett Hansard; his children Tim & Angie Hansard and Terry & Stacy Hansard; his grandchildren Jake Hansard, Taylor Hansard Neville (Nathan), Dalton Hansard and Tate Hansard; his step-grandchildren Ryan Blocker (Brittany) and Taylor Blocker; his sister Sherry Hansard Farr (Jerry); his sisters-in-law Janice Padgett Henderson and Brenda Bobo Padgett; and his brothers-in-law Bobby Gilbert and Rickey Mullinax. The family will receive family and friends at McDonald and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 11:00a - 3:00p & 5:00p - 9:00p and on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 10:00a -1:00p. Funeral services will be at Brookwood Baptist Church on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00p with Rev. Tommy Weldy, Rev. Danny Bennett, and Rev. Scott Huskins officiating. Interment will be following the service at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Denmark Danes Dugout Club, Inc., 2460 Saxony Trace, Alpharetta, GA 30005 or PayPal to: [email protected] in memory of Danny and in honor of his grandsons Dalton and Tate, who Danny thoroughly enjoyed watching play baseball.Scott Huskins Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com. Forsyth County News Published in Forsyth County News on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Forsyth County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close