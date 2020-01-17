David Allen Wilson, age 50, of Cumming, died on Jan. 14, 2020. David was born in 1969, to Larry and Susie Wilson. He was an Elder at Grace Chapel Church of Christ in Cumming, GA. He was a loving husband, son, father, brother, and friend to many. David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clint and Nannie Wilson, and Bob and Edna Allen all of Mocksville, NC. He is survived by his loving wife, Angie Wilson; children, Sierra Wilson, Bret Wilson, and Olivia Wilson; parents, Larry and Susie Wilson; brother, Brian (Sonya) Wilson; father and mother-in-law, Willie and Linda Wooldridge; sister-in-law, Lisa (Larry) Haney; nieces and nephews, Averi Wilson, Grant Wilson, Laura Haney, John Haney, and Katie Haney; along with many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services for Mr. Wilson will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 18, 2020 at Grace Chapel Church of Christ in Cumming, with Paul Huyghebaert and Kurt Picker officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 5-9 p.m. on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service on Saturday. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The OI Foundation or Ciudad De Angeles, in honor of David. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Jan. 17, 2020