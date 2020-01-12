David Edward Nickles, age 51, of Canton, died on Jan. 7, 2020. David is survived by his wife; Cynthia Nickles of Canton. Parents; Alfred and (Georgia Ann) Nickles of Alpharetta. Children; Brooks Nickles of Canton, Grace Nickles of Canton, and Carter Nickles of Canton. Brother; Christopher Nickles of Atlanta also survives. Visitation will be at McDonald and Son Funeral Home at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2020, and at 2-3 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2020 First Baptist Cumming Church 1597 Sawnee Drive Cumming, Georgia 30040. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Cumming Church at 3 p.m. following the visitation. Interment will be in the Macedonia Methodist Church Cemetery 2155 Holbrook Campground Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30004. Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Forsyth County News on Jan. 12, 2020