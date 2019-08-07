David Gallaher Lee, age 74, of Marietta, GA, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019.
David worked at Lockheed for many years. He loved model railroading and reading in his spare time. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Helen Lee.
David is survived by his wife, Barbara Lee; children, Matthew Lee, Michelle Lee; brother, Danny Lee and many loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m. with Dennis Bottoms officiating. Interment will follow at Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Aug. 7, 2019