Col. David Joseph Evans, Sr., (USAF retired) age 92, of Cumming, died on Oct. 27, 2019. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Shilah and Mae Evans; wife, Thelma Evans; son, David Evans, Jr.; brothers, Carl and Richard; sister, Betty; and 2 great grandchildren. He is survived by his children, Danny (Gina) Evans, and Debbie (Todd) Loyet; 5 grandchildren; and 6 grandchildren, along with many other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Evans will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2019 at Union Primitive Baptist Church in Roswell, GA with Brother Marty Smith officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at West View in Milledgeville, GA.
Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
October 30, 2019
