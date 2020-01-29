David Milum, age 71, of Cumming, died on Jan. 27, 2020. David was a business owner in Forsyth County for 50 years. A lover of life, David enjoyed traveling, adventure and socializing with people. Above all, he loved his family. David was a member of Pine Crest Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Bonzie Milum; and father-in-law, Pedro Antonio Mejia. Survivors include his wife Martha Milum of Cumming; son, Chad David Milum of Dawsonville; granddaughter, Jaelyn Milum of Alpharetta; grandson, Destin Shaw Milum of Cleveland; sister, Beth Willis of Cumming; brother and sister-in-law, Dwight and Sheryl Milum of Cumming; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Ricky Waters of Cumming; brother, Jody Milum of Dawsonville; sister and brother-in-law, Darlene and Nathan Lingerfelt of Madison; mother-in-law, Luz Marina Marquez, 6 sisters-in-law, 3 brothers-in-law, all of Colombia; South America and a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. on Jan. 30, at Pine Crest Baptist Church with Rev. Ricky Waters and Mr. Dwight Milum officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , www.stjude.org/give. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Jan. 29, 2020