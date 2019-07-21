Dawn Salo, age 72, of Cumming, GA died Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Dawn was born on December 9, 1946 to Edward and Audrey Owens in New York. She has lived in the Cumming area for 22 years and is survived by her husband, John F. Salo, of 47 years; son and daughter-in-law, John Ryan and Amy Salo, of Cumming, GA; daughter, Megan Salo, of Cumming, GA; grandchildren, Ryan and Ansley; brothers, Edward Owens, of Berwick, PA, Liam and Patricia Owens, of Slate Hill, NY; sisters and brothers-in-law, Denise and Richard Van Wyk, of Bethlehem, PA, Bryn and Thomas Joyce, of Nottingham, NH; sister and brother-in-law, Pamela and Timothy Gulla of Ramsey, NJ; father-in-law, Frederick Salo of Airmont, NY, and a large, but individually adored, extended family. The joy she found in her life of caring for others as a devoted wife and mother led her naturally into a career in nursing, where her expansive love helped heal thousands and touched lives beyond count. Her adoration of children and the elderly was a defining characteristic evident in everything she chose to do. Dawn attended Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Cumming, GA. Friends and family are invited to join the family in a celebration of life from 2 – 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, at her son's home: 4420 Martel Dr., Cumming, GA 30040. A celebration will also be held in New York -Date & Location to be advised.
