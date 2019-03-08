Deborah Eve Zorena Wine
Deborah Eve Zorena Wine, age 62, of Cumming, died on Friday, March 1, 2019. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Brendan Catholic Church. Deborah is survived by her beloved husband, Ronald Wine; brother, Peter Zorena; and sister, Barbara Zorena. The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 p.m. on Thursday at McDonald and son Funeral Home and Crematory, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Georgia 30040. 770-886-9899 Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Mar. 8, 2019