Dennis Glenn Major, Sr., age 64, of Cumming died on Jan. 16, 2020. Always a jokester, Mr. Major was a loving husband and father. He was a good coach and enjoyed life. A member of Shiloh Methodist Church, Mr. Major is preceded in death by his father, Clifford Major, a brother, Tony Major and his step-father, Hershel Bennett. Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Penny Major of Cumming; children, Emily Major of Cumming, Kimberly and Shane Ledford of Centerville, AL, Dennis Glenn Major, Jr. of Armuchee; mother, Evelyn Bennett of Cumming; siblings, Jerry Major of Cumming, Tim and Heather Bennett of Cumming, Janice and Joe Hughes of Dawsonville, Donna McFarland of Suches; 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a special uncle, Leroy King. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jonathan Seitz officiating. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Sunday. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Jan. 19, 2020