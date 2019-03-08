Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Deskin Francis Spaulding, age 82, of Cumming, GA died in the early morning hours surrounded by his loving family on March 4, 2019. He was born in Washington, IN to Harold and Mary Spaulding. Dek spent his childhood in Tyrone, PA and graduated from Tyrone High School. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corp after high school. Dek went on to college at Millersville University to play on a football scholarship. After graduation he taught elementary school for a short period and then went on to expand his horizons in the business world, primarily in the lumbar industry. He retired from Weyerhauser Corporation. Dek believed in giving back to the community and was also a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church. For sixteen years he coached baseball and loved working with the children. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State fan. Dek loved a round of golf with his friends and spending time with his family and beloved grandchildren.He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judeth Spaulding, of Cumming, GA; children, Brian Spaulding (Tiffany Bohee) of San Francisco, CA, Bethanne Courtney (Brent) of Cumming, GA, Amy Spaulding (Wade Wadsworth) of Atlanta, GA, Jennifer Kinsey (Jason) of Cumming, GA; siblings, Patricia McDermott of OK, Rita Cowher of PA, Dale Spaulding (Mary) of PA, and Victoria Aults (Brad) of PA; along with his beloved nieces and nephews; and grandchildren, Jacob, Lily, Tucker, Madelyn, Vincent, Francesca, Vivian, and Isabella also survive.Visitation will be from 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at McDonald and Son Funeral Home.A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Cumming, GA.A reception will be held at 12:30 p.m. in the community room of McDonald and Son Funeral Home 150 Sawnee Drive Cumming, GA 30040 following the service.Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. McDonald and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming

150 Sawnee Drive

Cumming , GA 30040

(770)886-9899 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Forsyth County News on Mar. 8, 2019

