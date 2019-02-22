Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Dolores (Dee) was the youngest and last living sibling of her family. She is predeceased by her husband, Charles O'Hara. She is also predeceased by her brother, Richard J. Fribus, and her sister, Eleanor McKeon.

Dee was a graduate of Union Hill High School in North Bergen, NJ. She was employed by American Management Association in New York City as an executive secretary.

Dee married in 1953 and had two children, Richard and Carol. In 1965 the family moved to Fort Lauderdale, FL. Dee was involved in the kids' schools and served as PTA President and on several committees of the Broward County School Board.

Outside of serving her church and family, Dee was very active in the United Methodist Woman's organization both in West Palm Beach District and Florida Conference. She was the Director for Specialized Urban Ministries for 11 years which served the community helping the homeless, providing food for those in need after-school and had summer camp programs for foster and homeless children.

Dee and Chuck relocated to Cumming, GA in 2004, and Dee became involved at Cumming First United Methodist Church with United Methodist Women, Staff/Parish Relations Committee, Administrative Board and loved serving in the kitchen for church events.

Survivors include her children, Richard (Polly) O'Hara of Dawsonville, and Carol (Paul) Lieb of Cumming. Cherishing her memory are her grandchildren, Cal, Jason and Brent. Dee's nieces and nephews are many!

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on February 24, 2019 at Cumming First United Methodist Church. Burial will be a family gathering at the National Cemetery in Canton, GA on February 26, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cumming First United Methodist Church for National United Methodist Women or for Backpacks of Love.

Condolences may be made at

Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming is in charge of arrangements.

