Donald Hugh Burruss, 71, of Cumming, died at his home Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Don was a lifelong resident of Forsyth County, graduating from Forsyth County High School, and was a veteran of the United States Navy serving as an Airman during the Vietnam War.
Don was the owner of Burruss Development and Construction building over 1500 homes during his career and was twice named as Home Builder and Developer in Forsyth County. He loved deep sea fishing and hunting pheasant and quail. A lifelong Baptist, Don was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Dawsonville. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Frances Sexton Burruss.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Ledford Burruss; children, Traci Holbrook (Phillip Turner), Kim (Chad) Grogan; stepsons, Cameron Hubbard, Nicholas (Jessica) York; grandchildren, Paiton Holbrook, Hagen Bailey, Ashlyn Bailey, Jadya Hubbard, Joshua Hubbard, Ada Marie Hubbard, Braden York, Allie York; brother, Harold Burruss; sisters, Gail (Henry) Hughes, Deborah (Steve Northam) Bramblett.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 15, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Charles Blackstock officiating. Interment followed at Sawnee View Gardens. The funeral service may be viewed from his online obituary at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, www.lighthouse-baptist.com/go/give
or the Wounded Warrior Project
, support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
July 18, 2020