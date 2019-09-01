Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald John Jambro. View Sign Service Information Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA 30040 (770)-887-2388 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Jambro was born in Niagara Falls, New York on March 9th, 1940. His work was done on this earth and he entered the Gates of Heaven on August 2nd, 2019. He was an agent of God, almighty provider, hard worker, fixer, and creator. Donald could fix or make anything for his family and dutifully worked over 40 years as a Teacher, Educator, Mentor, and Author with always making sure his family was provided for. Don was predeceased by his wife Elaine Marie Jambro who he was married to for over 48 years, his parents Joseph & Harriet Jambro, and Granddaughter Addyson Peach. Don is survived by his two children and their families. His Son & Daughter in law John & Wendy Jambro, and his Daughter and Son in law Jaclyn & Ryan Peach. Don was a proud Grandpa of seven Grandchildren; Christian, Alyssa, Anthony, Joseph, Ayden, Ryleigh and Tyler. Don also leaves behind his three beloved Brothers, Joseph W. Jambro, Dr. Thomas Jambro, and Dr. Robert Jambro. As well as his brother and sister in law, Gerald & Shawn Chiappelli, and many nieces and nephews; Joe Jambro Jr., Nicholas Jambro, Matthew and Dina Chiappelli, Anthony Garbarino, Jessica and Joel Hazzard. You were the best Dad that anyone could have asked for, taught us all we know, and you will be greatly missed until we meet again……...

For over 40 years Don enjoyed his career as an Industrial Arts Technology Teacher. Don graduated with his bachelor's degree from California University of Pennsylvania. He began his teaching career in DuBois Pennsylvania. After completing his master's degree from SUNY Buffalo, he moved to Rochester and began teaching for the Greece Central School District. Don spent one year at Hoover Drive before the opening of Greece Athena High school. During his career at Athena Don was a Student Advisor, Homeroom Teacher, Department Head and wrote Curriculum for the district. Don was also involved in the Rochester Society of Plastics Engineers chapter for his entire career. He held many positions within the organization and was elected Man of the Year in 1978. His love of Plastics Engineering also lead him to Instruct as an Instructor at Monroe Community College. Don's true passion and badge of honor he held close was his various textbook publications on Industrial Arts and Plastics Engineering Technology, as well as a series of Educational Industrial Arts Technology VHS Videos he wrote and taped with Bergwall Productions. His publications and Authored works were proclamation of his love for Industrial Arts and Technology. Throughout his homes he shared with Elaine, Jackie, and John his signature craftsmanship mark was made with handmade furniture, cabinets, screened in patios, and replica Industrial Arts Shops inside the home with an arsenal of every power, hand tool, and automotive tool known to man.

Don was an avid gardener. He was always outside planting flowers, tomato plants, spraying apples, fertilizing, mowing, and edging his lawn. If Don wasn't outside, he was in his workshop basement /garage working on projects and tinkering with the cars. Don also loved woodworking and enjoyed building and making things. Don was always keeping busy. He was known as a Mr. Fix It and loved to help his friends and neighbors.

A funeral service celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sept.14, 2019 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, welcoming all religions, located at 3740 Holtzclaw Rd. Cumming, GA. Please join his family and friends to celebrate Don's life. After the Mass there will be reception in the hospitality room at the church following the mass where family and friends can gather and share Don's Memory together. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation in his honor to the or Society of Plastics Engineers -Checks would be made out to "SPE Rochester Section" and could be mailed to: SPE Rochester Section Attn: Brett Blaisdell, President 106 Lucinda Lane Rochester, NY, 14626-1286



