Donald L. Wetzler, age 81, of Cumming, GA died on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
He said he would die on Sunday and he did. Donald Wetzler has started his life in heaven. He passed peacefully with his wife, daughters and granddaughters singing him home at the Northside Forsyth Hospital.
A native of Pennsylvania who lived 27 years in Colorado, Don has called Cumming home since 2000. He enjoyed exploring the north Georgia mountains, growing day lilies, visiting wineries and travelling the world. Don visited six continents and all 50 states! He loved taking care of people and welcomed friends into his life as family. He always had room in his heart for more. He loved God and showed his love by serving others. Don attended Browns Bridge Church.
Donald is survived by his wife, Maryann Wetzler of Cumming, GA; children, Jennifer Mauldin (Jimmy) of Pakistan, Joy Burns (Bert) of Alpharetta, GA, and daughter by choice, Suzanne Rider (Bob) Cumming, GA; siblings, James Wetzler (Linda) of White Oak, PA, Joann Milburn of Wake Forest, NC, and Margaret Troutman of Harmony, PA. Mr. Wetzler also leaves behind 9 grandchildren, Kate, Olivia, Caroline, Anna, Grace, Jack, Emma, Will, and Brendan.
A service celebrating Don's life will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers consider sending a donation to Sweet Acre Farms. This place and its people were special to Don. We will plant a garden of lilies and place a bench in his memory.
Sweet Acre Farms
7584 Bill Wilson Road, Alto, GA 30510
Re: Don Wetzler Memorial Garden
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.
Published in Forsyth County News on July 24, 2019