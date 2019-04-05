Obituary Guest Book View Sign



She is survived by her two sons, Richard and Mark (Valerie), and her grandchildren, Jennifer and Alan, all of Cumming. They all benefited from her faith and value systems. Additional survivors include her two sisters, Cheryl Griffith (Joseph) and Karla Stokes, both of Herrin, IL, and numerous cousins.

Hers was a life of service: a stay at home Mom, a volunteer at the Church of the Good Shepherd and The Atlanta Children's Shelter.

An avid Atlanta Braves and sports fan, having attended a Super Bowl, World Series Games, The Indianapolis 500, many college football and basketball games, several Orange Bowl games, Miami Dolphin games and uncountable youth football, baseball, softball and hockey games.

She loved God's gift of songbirds and collecting Pelican miniatures.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to or the Atlanta Children Shelter.

A Mass of Celebration will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 8, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church with Rev. Msgr. Peter J. Rau and Deacon Ralph LaMachia officiating. Interment will follow in Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 – 6 p.m. at Ingram Funeral Home on Sunday.

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Avenue, Cumming, Georgia 30040, is in charge of arrangements.

