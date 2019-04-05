Donna Jacobs of Cumming, GA died on April 3, 2019. She was born May 11, 1939 to Walter and Helen Drew of Herrin, IL. She is survived by her husband, Terry Jacobs, whom she married on September 3, 1960 in Champaign, IL.
She is survived by her two sons, Richard and Mark (Valerie), and her grandchildren, Jennifer and Alan, all of Cumming. They all benefited from her faith and value systems. Additional survivors include her two sisters, Cheryl Griffith (Joseph) and Karla Stokes, both of Herrin, IL, and numerous cousins.
Hers was a life of service: a stay at home Mom, a volunteer at the Church of the Good Shepherd and The Atlanta Children's Shelter.
An avid Atlanta Braves and sports fan, having attended a Super Bowl, World Series Games, The Indianapolis 500, many college football and basketball games, several Orange Bowl games, Miami Dolphin games and uncountable youth football, baseball, softball and hockey games.
She loved God's gift of songbirds and collecting Pelican miniatures.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to or the Atlanta Children Shelter.
A Mass of Celebration will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 8, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church with Rev. Msgr. Peter J. Rau and Deacon Ralph LaMachia officiating. Interment will follow in Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 – 6 p.m. at Ingram Funeral Home on Sunday.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019