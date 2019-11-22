Donnie Buice, age 71, of Cumming, died on Nov. 19, 2019. He was a member of Daves Creek Baptist Church. Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Irene Buice; his brother, Carroll Buice; his son in law, Brandon Weaver. He was known as the "Mayor" of Daves Creek. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Lenore Mann Buice; his children, Marty Buice and his daughter, Saylor, Heather and Josh Dinsmore and sons, Kinkade, Briggs and Gunnar Weaver, Jane and Mark Rinna, Teresa Cooper, Johnny "Bud" and Connie Mann, Jeffery and Machelle Mann; 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2019 at Daves Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Dusty Holtzclaw and Rev. Larry Vaughan officiating. Interment in Daves Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Saturday. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Nov. 22, 2019