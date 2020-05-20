Dora Mae Mooney, age 100, died on May 17, 2020 in Cumming.
She was the oldest living member of Settendown Baptist Church of Cumming. She resided at Chestnut Ridge Nursing Home.
She is survived by son, Lonzo Mooney and daughter-in-law, Betty Jo Mooney. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Will Mooney; daughter and son-in-law, Gwendlyn and Donald Mullinax; daughter, Martha Jean Dinsmore; son and daughter-in-law, Rosco and Shirley Mooney; son and daughter-in-law, Hoyt and Betty Sue Mooney, along with her brothers, sisters, grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 19, at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tony Estes officiating.
With great thanks to Chestnut Ridge Nursing Facility for their love and caring actions for Granny.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
May 20, 2020
Forsyth County News
May 20, 2020
