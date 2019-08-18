Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Barnett (Stringer) Groceman. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:00 AM Crestlawn Memorial Park Atlanta , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Barnett Stringer Groceman, died in Cumming, on August 2, 2019. Born in Marietta, in February, 1926, she graduated from Atlanta's Girls High School Class of 1943. Until his untimely death in 1974 at the age of 52, she was married and devoted, for thirty three years, to her high school sweetheart, Jack Stringer of Atlanta, who graduated from Technological High School in 1939, attended Georgia Tech, and was a navigator in the Army Air Corps during World War 11. She, subsequently, met and married Clarence Groceman and they made their home at Lake Hartwell for several years before moving to the Polo Fields, Cumming, where Clarence passed away in 2010. Doris will be sorely missed by all those who knew her and we will forever cherish our loving memories of her and celebrate the wonderful life that she led. Predeceased by a son, Dana Stringer; parents Bascomb and Lorine Barnett; and sisters Betty Johns and Carol Logsdon. Doris is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Claudia and Skip Regan of Alpharetta and her son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Angela Stringer of Dunwoody. She was blessed to have four grandchildren, Shannon Quidley of Alpharetta; Cory Regan of Milton; Brian Stringer of Nashville; and Chase Stringer of Dunwoody. She felt doubly blessed to have lived long enough to enjoy her six great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Paige and Libby Wolf as well as Claire, Abbey, and Cooper Regan. She is also survived by a niece, Celeste Strohl of Dunwoody and nephew, Chuck Sova of N.C. A graveside service will be held at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Atlanta at 11:00 a.m. on Aug. 21.

Sign our online guestbook at



Forsyth County News

August 18, 2019

Doris Barnett Stringer Groceman, died in Cumming, on August 2, 2019. Born in Marietta, in February, 1926, she graduated from Atlanta's Girls High School Class of 1943. Until his untimely death in 1974 at the age of 52, she was married and devoted, for thirty three years, to her high school sweetheart, Jack Stringer of Atlanta, who graduated from Technological High School in 1939, attended Georgia Tech, and was a navigator in the Army Air Corps during World War 11. She, subsequently, met and married Clarence Groceman and they made their home at Lake Hartwell for several years before moving to the Polo Fields, Cumming, where Clarence passed away in 2010. Doris will be sorely missed by all those who knew her and we will forever cherish our loving memories of her and celebrate the wonderful life that she led. Predeceased by a son, Dana Stringer; parents Bascomb and Lorine Barnett; and sisters Betty Johns and Carol Logsdon. Doris is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Claudia and Skip Regan of Alpharetta and her son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Angela Stringer of Dunwoody. She was blessed to have four grandchildren, Shannon Quidley of Alpharetta; Cory Regan of Milton; Brian Stringer of Nashville; and Chase Stringer of Dunwoody. She felt doubly blessed to have lived long enough to enjoy her six great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Paige and Libby Wolf as well as Claire, Abbey, and Cooper Regan. She is also survived by a niece, Celeste Strohl of Dunwoody and nephew, Chuck Sova of N.C. A graveside service will be held at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Atlanta at 11:00 a.m. on Aug. 21.Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com Forsyth County NewsAugust 18, 2019 Published in Forsyth County News on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Forsyth County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close