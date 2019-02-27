Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Jean Rhodes. View Sign

Jean Rhodes of Cumming, GA, age 93, died from complications of pneumonia at Seasons Hospice on February 18. She is preceded in death by her husband, James (Jim) Wallace Rhodes Sr., and her parents, Agnes Ruth and Kenneth Merle Barrackman of Barrackville, WV. She is survived by her son, James (Jim) Wallace Rhodes Jr., and his wife, Donna Jean; her daughter, Laura Rhodes Green, and her husband, Nathan Jay; and granddaughter, Hannah Jean Rhodes. Jean was born in Fairmont General Hospital and raised in Barrackville, WV. She graduated from Barrackville H.S. in 1943 and was licensed as an RN in 1947 after studying at Fairmont General Hospital School of Nursing. She then worked as a nurse specializing in OB-GYN at Fairmont General. In 1955, she moved to Gainesville, FL, where she met and married Jim Rhodes. In 1958, they moved to Decatur, GA, where they raised their family and Jean worked as a nurse for the Emory Hospital system specializing in OB-GYN and Urology. Jean worked in nursing for 39 years. In 1988, Jean and Jim moved to Cumming where she resided until her passing. Jean was passionate about and dedicated to serving her family and friends and to nursing. She will be greatly missed by all that loved her. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, at Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA. Please see

