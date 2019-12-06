Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Mae Buenzow. View Sign Service Information Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA 30040 (770)-887-2388 Visitation 10:00 AM Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA 30040 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA 30040 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Mae Buenzow, age 84, of Cumming, died on Nov. 17, 2019. Born December 11, 1934 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Arthur and Edna Simmonds and foster parents, Carl and LaVera Everding.of Readlyn, Iowa. She spent her early years in Iowa and married Chuck E. Buenzow (deceased). In the mid-seventies she moved to Stone Mountain, GA and then onto West Palm Beach, FL in 1988; where she was employed by the Brazilian Court Hotel in Palm Beach, FL and the Rutledge Inn, Singer Island, FL . Doris returned to GA in 2000 where she resided in Cumming, GA until her death. Various accomplishments included; church organist, community charitable organizations and community theater. Doris loved music, dancing and singing, performing in the Cumming Playhouse in the Senior Follies alongside her twin sister, Diane Gordon. She worked as a marketing demonstrator at many local stores, Target, Walmart and Publix. She is survived by her identical twin sister, Diane Carole Gordon of Cumming GA; daughters Lori Widish of Jefferson, WI and Lee Ann Barnes of Columbia, SC. granddaughter, Jessica Widish of Lake Mills, WI, grandsons, John Barnes III of Columbia, SC; Jeremy Widish of Jefferson, WI; great-granddaughter, Allie Rose Ledford of Lake Mills, WI. Niece, Rebecca Fenton and husband Tom of Cumming GA; nephew Jerome Newell of Gainesville, GA and grand-nephew Clint Fenton of Cumming, GA (she was known as Auntie Dor). She will be missed by many friends who knew and loved her. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Dec. 7, 2019 at Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. Family will receive guests prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at

