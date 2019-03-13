Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Beverly Jones (James H.) of Cumming, GA, and Linda Crocker (George H.) of Longs, SC; sister, Phyllis Thomas of Hubbard, OH; grandchildren, James H. Jones, Jr. (Jennifer) of Gainesville, GA, Jennifer Glidden (Richard) of Spring Hill, FL, and Cori Lee (Tom) of Herndon, VA; nephew, Jeffrey Thomas of Hubbard, OH; and great grandchildren, Andrew, Amelia, Daniel, Cole, Timothy, Alex and Aaron.

Dorothy loved her family, and she loved music. She could cook, bake, crochet, quilt and knit with the best of them. She loved her family at Hopewell United Methodist Church, and she will be missed by many who loved her.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 in the McDonald and Son Chapel. Graveside service will follow at Sawnee View, followed by a reception in the McDonald and Son Family Center.

In addition to flowers, the family is accepting donations to Homestead Hospice in honor of Dorothy.

Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.

150 Sawnee Drive

Cumming , GA 30040

