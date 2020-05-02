Dorothy Vaughan Bartlett (Dot), age 90, went Home to her Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was born Oct. 16, 1929 to James Clyde Vaughan and Ollie Williams Vaughan. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Lee Bartlett, and daughter, Donna Carol Bartlett.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Denise Bartlett Howard (Adrian) and her son, James Daniel Bartlett (Martha) and two sweet granddaughters, Brooke Bartlett and Amelia Bartlett.
She attended Harris Grove and Big Creek Schools and graduated from Forsyth County High School at the age of 16. She was a member of Brookwood Baptist Church.
She moved to Atlanta and went to work for Sears, Roebuck & Co. She attended Massey Business College and continued her career at Sears for 46 years.
As one of the youngest of six children, she found great satisfaction spending time with, and caring for each of her parents and siblings through their later years of life. During her own later years, she treasured every moment she could spend with her two granddaughters.
Due to the current CDC guidelines, a private service will be at 4 p.m., Friday, May 1, in Brookwood Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Due to the current CDC guidelines, a private service will be at 4 p.m., Friday, May 1, in Brookwood Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on May 2, 2020.