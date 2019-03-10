Douglas "Cleon" Hubbard, of Cumming, GA died on Tuesday March 5, 2019, following a brief illness. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Melanie Ann Hubbard; parents, R C & Emmie Hubbard; and brothers, Donnie and Rick Hubbard.

He was retired from Frito-Lay as a long-haul truck driver. His greatest passion was his granddaughters and the Atlanta Falcons. He spent his retirement driving his granddaughters to many gymnastics, cheer practices and doing many daily car pool pickups from school.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Angie and Mike Wielputz; grandchildren, Jordan Wielputz and Casey Hanna, Amelia and Abbi Wielputz; great-granddaughter, Aubrey Hanna; sisters, Barbara Pruitt and Peggy Buice; brother, Dave Hubbard; several nieces, nephews and other extended family.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 in the chapel of SouthCare Cremation & Funeral Society, 225 Curie Drive, Suite 100, Alpharetta, GA 30005.The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.

Those wishing to make donations in Cleon's honor may do so to Crossroads Baptist Church Building Fund.

SouthCare Cremation & Funeral Society is in charge of arrangements.

