Easton James White (2018 - 2019)
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - L.W. McDonald and Son Funeral Home
  • "Anna, John, and Family - I am terribly sorry for your loss...."
    - Danica Fahrenholtz
  • "May God bless your family during this unbelievably..."
    - Chris Howard
  • "John and anna we are so sorry for your loss tracy and I..."
    - Robbie DeNaples
  • "Anna and family, Im so sorry and my prayers are with you in..."
    - Jessica Parrish
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA
30040
(770)-886-9899
Following Services
Greenlawn Cemetery
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Shadowbrook Church
Suwanee, GA
Master Easton James White, age 20 months, of Sugar Hill, died on Nov. 30, 2019. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2019 at Shadowbrook Church in Suwanee, Georgia. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery close to his paternal grandfather Harold White. Easton is survived by his parents John and Anna White; brother Maddox White; sister Hailey White, all of Sugar Hill, GA; maternal great grandmother Lucille Verner, of Tucker; maternal grandmother Brenda Woodard, of Lilburn; paternal grandmother Betty White, of Cumming; paternal uncles David White, of Suwanee and Joe White, of Cumming. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. on Dec 4, 2019 at McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Georgia 30040. 770-886-9899 www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Dec. 4, 2019
