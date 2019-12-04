Master Easton James White, age 20 months, of Sugar Hill, died on Nov. 30, 2019. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2019 at Shadowbrook Church in Suwanee, Georgia. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery close to his paternal grandfather Harold White. Easton is survived by his parents John and Anna White; brother Maddox White; sister Hailey White, all of Sugar Hill, GA; maternal great grandmother Lucille Verner, of Tucker; maternal grandmother Brenda Woodard, of Lilburn; paternal grandmother Betty White, of Cumming; paternal uncles David White, of Suwanee and Joe White, of Cumming. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. on Dec 4, 2019 at McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Georgia 30040. 770-886-9899 www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Dec. 4, 2019