Edna Leola Trimble, age 78, of Gainesville, GA died on Friday, February 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-four years, Reid Trimble, Sr.; sister, Jeannette Hughes; brother, Johnny Martin; and parents, Orville and Senora Martin. Mrs. Trimble is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Reid and Kimberly M. Trimble, Cleveland, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Glenda and Chuck Wynn, Newnan, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Debbie Martin, Gainesville, GA; sister-at-heart, Terri Tippens Cade, Douglasville, GA; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Trimble was born on June 6, 1940 in Atlanta, GA. She attended Russell High School in Atlanta. Mrs. Trimble was a retired hairdresser from J. C. Penney Company, and she was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church in Gainesville, GA. A service celebrating Mrs. Trimble's life was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at New Hope United Methodist Church, 4815 Dawsonville Hwy, Gainesville, GA with Rev. Frank Brock officiating. Interment will follow at a later date at Greenlawn Cemetery in Roswell, GA.
