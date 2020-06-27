Edsel Jackson Orr, of Cumming, died peacefully on June 21, 2020 at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his parents, William J. and Irene Dodd Orr, and his daughter, Gretchen Celestine Orr. He is survived by his loving and caring wife, Virginia Lancaster Orr. They were married for 66 years. He is also survived by his children, Ginger Haan (Gilbert) and William Orr (Cheri), and his grandsons Gil Haan and Sawyer Orr.
Edsel was born Dec. 17, 1928. He grew up in south Forsyth County and attended the one-room school building located in the Daves Creek community near his homeplace. He was raised on his parent's farm and spent many mornings, before school, plowing the fields with his mule.
In the early 50s, Edsel served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On a trip home, he met his future wife, Virginia. They communicated through cards and letters while he was still in the Army and soon married on July 2, 1954 in Cumming. They raised their three children in the house that is still called home. Edsel was employed at General Motors for many years, but his passion was farming. He raised chickens, cattle, and loved vegetable gardening. He will be remembered as the "tomato man" for his great tasting tomatoes.
Edsel was a man of faith and a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was well respected in the community and could be counted on to help anyone in need. He always put others before himself.
Edsel loved listening to gospel music and he and Virginia attended many gospel concerts with friends over the years. He was a hardworking, loyal, and dedicated member of his community and church, Daves Creek Baptist Church, where he served on the Board of Deacons for over 60 years and was Chairman for many years. He served on the Forsyth County Board of Education for 12 years, six years as the Chairman of the Board and during his service, he presented high school diplomas to all three of his children. Edsel served on the Selective Service Board - Local Board #59, Farm Bureau Broiler Advisory Committee, Lions Club – President one year, and Shrine Club. He was a member of the Masons for over 50 years in which he served as Past Master during this time. He was awarded his 50-year pin and apron on Oct. 14, 2017. He was president of the Cumming Farmer's Market for several years. He received the outstanding Broiler Grower Award in 1977 and Farmer of the year in 1989.
Edsel will be remembered by his family and friends as a respected leader in his community and a faithful servant of God. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, at Daves Creek Baptist Church with the Revs. Dusty Holtzclaw and Jerry Orr officiating.
Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
June 27, 2020
Edsel was born Dec. 17, 1928. He grew up in south Forsyth County and attended the one-room school building located in the Daves Creek community near his homeplace. He was raised on his parent's farm and spent many mornings, before school, plowing the fields with his mule.
In the early 50s, Edsel served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On a trip home, he met his future wife, Virginia. They communicated through cards and letters while he was still in the Army and soon married on July 2, 1954 in Cumming. They raised their three children in the house that is still called home. Edsel was employed at General Motors for many years, but his passion was farming. He raised chickens, cattle, and loved vegetable gardening. He will be remembered as the "tomato man" for his great tasting tomatoes.
Edsel was a man of faith and a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was well respected in the community and could be counted on to help anyone in need. He always put others before himself.
Edsel loved listening to gospel music and he and Virginia attended many gospel concerts with friends over the years. He was a hardworking, loyal, and dedicated member of his community and church, Daves Creek Baptist Church, where he served on the Board of Deacons for over 60 years and was Chairman for many years. He served on the Forsyth County Board of Education for 12 years, six years as the Chairman of the Board and during his service, he presented high school diplomas to all three of his children. Edsel served on the Selective Service Board - Local Board #59, Farm Bureau Broiler Advisory Committee, Lions Club – President one year, and Shrine Club. He was a member of the Masons for over 50 years in which he served as Past Master during this time. He was awarded his 50-year pin and apron on Oct. 14, 2017. He was president of the Cumming Farmer's Market for several years. He received the outstanding Broiler Grower Award in 1977 and Farmer of the year in 1989.
Edsel will be remembered by his family and friends as a respected leader in his community and a faithful servant of God. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, at Daves Creek Baptist Church with the Revs. Dusty Holtzclaw and Jerry Orr officiating.
Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
June 27, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Forsyth County News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.