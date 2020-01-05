Eli Seitz, age 20, of Cumming, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wed, Jan. 1, 2020. Eli was a member of Daves Creek Baptist Church. He was a true friend to everyone, energetic, loved to fish, a sports enthusiast, encourager and affected many people in his short lifetime. Eli was a member of ROTC and loved his commanders. He was a beloved son, brother, family member and friend. Eli was preceded in death by his grandparents, L.D. and Mary Seitz.
He is survived by his parents, Robby and Michelle Seitz of Cumming; his brothers and sister in law, Rev. Austin and Melissa Seitz of Murrayville, Payton Seitz of Cumming; Nana Patsy Woodall of Cumming and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral services were held Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Daves Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Austin Seitz, Rev. Roger Townley, Rev. Casey Martin and Rev. Dusty Holtzclaw officiating. Interment will follow in Daves Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family received friends from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m at the funeral home on Friday and from 10 a.m. until time of service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to or spread kindness to everyone in Eli's memory.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Forsyth County News
January 5, 2020
Published in Forsyth County News on Jan. 5, 2020