Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann Cholewinski. View Sign Service Information Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA 30040 (770)-887-2388 Funeral Mass 10:30 AM All Saints Catholic Church Dunwoody , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Ann Cholewinski, 78 years old, died Oct. 19, 2019. "Betty Ann," as she was known to family and friends, was born July 5, 1941 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to John and Margaret Koerner, who preceded her in death, as did her sister, Kay Dvorak. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard Cholewinski; son John, his wife Penny, of Gainesville, GA; son Keith and his two children – Isabella and Riley – all of Seattle, WA; and her daughter Stacy Friend, her husband Michael and their three daughters, Emme, Vivie, and Kate, of Dunwoody, GA; and sister Candy of Sebastian, FL; as well as beloved nieces and nephews. Betty had a way of turning a stranger into a friend. She always had a cheery 'hello,' a smile, and a story. She was a devoted Nana and this audience especially enjoyed her storytelling. Betty would reminisce about growing up visiting her Grandparent's farm and the antics of her, her sisters, and the extended Koerner and Rice families. She told stories of being a telephone operator (where she met Rich) and of the early years of a newlywed. Being a stay-at-home-mom provided much fodder for her tales, as did her volunteering in 4-H, Cub Scouts, and Girl Scouts. Betty returned to the workforce to be a McDonald's manager after her children were grown and picked up some more anecdotes. After her third retirement she and Rich settled into traveling with the grandkids and serving as poll workers for Forsyth County elections. Betty enjoyed reading, crafting, sewing, traveling, spending time with friends with a good cocktail, and of course, being a Nana. Her grandchildren say, "Nana was kind, sweet, loving and much more. We will remember her all of our lives." A funeral mass is planned for Betty on November 4, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody, GA, at 10:30 am. All who wish to attend are welcome. She will be interred in Sawnee View Memorial Gardens in Cumming, GA following the mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities:

Ingram Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at

Sign our online guestbook at

Elizabeth Ann Cholewinski, 78 years old, died Oct. 19, 2019. "Betty Ann," as she was known to family and friends, was born July 5, 1941 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to John and Margaret Koerner, who preceded her in death, as did her sister, Kay Dvorak. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard Cholewinski; son John, his wife Penny, of Gainesville, GA; son Keith and his two children – Isabella and Riley – all of Seattle, WA; and her daughter Stacy Friend, her husband Michael and their three daughters, Emme, Vivie, and Kate, of Dunwoody, GA; and sister Candy of Sebastian, FL; as well as beloved nieces and nephews. Betty had a way of turning a stranger into a friend. She always had a cheery 'hello,' a smile, and a story. She was a devoted Nana and this audience especially enjoyed her storytelling. Betty would reminisce about growing up visiting her Grandparent's farm and the antics of her, her sisters, and the extended Koerner and Rice families. She told stories of being a telephone operator (where she met Rich) and of the early years of a newlywed. Being a stay-at-home-mom provided much fodder for her tales, as did her volunteering in 4-H, Cub Scouts, and Girl Scouts. Betty returned to the workforce to be a McDonald's manager after her children were grown and picked up some more anecdotes. After her third retirement she and Rich settled into traveling with the grandkids and serving as poll workers for Forsyth County elections. Betty enjoyed reading, crafting, sewing, traveling, spending time with friends with a good cocktail, and of course, being a Nana. Her grandchildren say, "Nana was kind, sweet, loving and much more. We will remember her all of our lives." A funeral mass is planned for Betty on November 4, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody, GA, at 10:30 am. All who wish to attend are welcome. She will be interred in Sawnee View Memorial Gardens in Cumming, GA following the mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities: https://armhc.org/give/.Betty's family wishes to acknowledge all of the wonderful people and special friends who helped care for Betty over the last several months after she was diagnosed with cancer.Ingram Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com. Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com. Published in Forsyth County News on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Forsyth County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close