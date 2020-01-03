Elizabeth Ann Gravitt, age 79, of Cumming, died on Dec. 30, 2019. Elizabeth was born in 1940, to the late Jack and Nancy Almond. She was a member of New Light Baptist Church in Cumming, GA. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda Ann and Allen Nelson; grandson, Matthew Gravitt, and great granddaughter, Ella Rose Gravitt. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ira Gravitt; sons and daughters-in-law, Tim (Elaine) Gravitt, and Dennis (Nicky) Gravitt; brother, Bill Almond; grandchildren, Adam (Megan) Gravitt, Amy (Nathan) Price; great grandchildren, Barrett, Copeland, Lily, and Ryan; along with many other loving relatives and friends. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2019 in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home with Rev. Ruel Martin officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
January 3, 2019
Published in Forsyth County News on Jan. 3, 2020