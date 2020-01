Elizabeth Ann Gravitt, age 79, of Cumming, died on Dec. 30, 2019. Elizabeth was born in 1940, to the late Jack and Nancy Almond. She was a member of New Light Baptist Church in Cumming, GA. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda Ann and Allen Nelson; grandson, Matthew Gravitt, and great granddaughter, Ella Rose Gravitt. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ira Gravitt; sons and daughters-in-law, Tim (Elaine) Gravitt, and Dennis (Nicky) Gravitt; brother, Bill Almond; grandchildren, Adam (Megan) Gravitt, Amy (Nathan) Price; great grandchildren, Barrett, Copeland, Lily, and Ryan; along with many other loving relatives and friends. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2019 in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home with Rev. Ruel Martin officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com. Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com. Forsyth County NewsJanuary 3, 2019