Elizabeth Wooldridge Hines
Elizabeth Wooldridge Hines, age 94, passed away April 15, 2020. She was born in Altavista, Va., to Bill and Hazel Wooldridge in 1926. She was a member of Berean Baptist Church in Cumming. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, John "Johnny" Edward Arthur; first husband, Edward T. Arthur; second husband, Sammy Gene Hines; sister, Dorothy Wooldridge Weimerskirch and Mae Jean Schwartz; brothers William Carlton Wooldridge and John William Wooldridge.
She is survived by her children, Derek and Kathy Hines of Cumming; brother, Bob and Sylvie Wooldridge of Seminole, Fla.; along with many other relatives and friends.
Due to the health concerns a private funeral service will be held at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, April 18, 2020. A graveside services will be held April 27, 2020 at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
In lieu of flowers, your thoughts and prayers are appreciated. Memories can be shared on the Funeral home website at www.Ingramfuneralhome.com.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Apr. 22, 2020