Elizabeth Westbrook Smith, age 98, of Gainesville, died on August 5, 2019. A lifelong resident of Forsyth County, Mrs. Smith was the daughter of the late Gildy Roy and Cynthia Catherine Forrest Westbrook. Mrs. Smith was a retired teacher having taught in the Forsyth County Schools System for many years. She was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church in Forsyth County.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law; Dan and Debbi Smith, Ellenton, FL; Morris and Robin Smith, Blairsville; daughter and son-in-law, Margie and Jim Conner, Dawsonville; daughter-in-law, Charlotte Smith, Thibodaux, LA; Grandchildren; Robin and Kevin Culver; Phil and Lori Smith; Jeremy and Wendy McGinnis; Amy and Jason McGehee; Adam and Rose Smith; Jin Seon and Colt Goddard; Charlie Smith; Katherine Smith; Sharon and Jason Vazquez; Tracie Conner; John and Jennifer Conner. 24 Great Grandchildren also survive. Mrs. Smith is preceded in death by her husband, David Vertenar Smith; Son, Gary Smith and great grandchild, Riley Chan Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday August 11, 2019 at New Hope United Methodist Church. Rev. Frank Brock will officiate. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Little & Davenport Funeral Home Saturday August 10 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions please be made to New Hope United Methodist Church, 4815 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville, Ga. 30506 in memory of Mrs. Smith.
Forsyth County News
August 11, 2019
